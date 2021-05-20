We know that it has been a long time since Shah Rukh Khan fans saw him last on-screen. The actor was gearing up for the release of his film Pathan but thanks to COVID, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him on the silver screen. But, SRK has spent this lockdown period in a productive way, and an exciting piece of news awaits for you guys! Reportedly Baadshah has been finalizing on some OTT projects.

Yes! You heard that right. SRK will be entering the OTT space soon. But, before you make any conclusion hold up! It is not exactly what you think. He sure is making entering this space, but not as an actor. Keep reading further to get all the detail.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to mark his presence on the OTT platform as a producer. The actor has been busy in carefully lining up several interesting projects on the OTT platform, which will be produced under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house has already ventured into the OTT space where it produced Emraan Hashmi’s Bard of Blood and Betaal, both of which received a phenomenal response from the audience. Red Chillies Entertainment also produced Class of ’83 starring Bobby Deol.

SRK is not just an actor but also a great businessman. He knows that this is the best time to make the most out of the OTT platforms, and hence he is all set to get his fans hooked on the projects he has been working on.

So, don’t be surprised if, by the end of the year 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment drops a slate of OTT releases coming on your favourite platforms. But, what we would love is for him to make his debut on OTT as an actor. How many of you all want that? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

