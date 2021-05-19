Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses in the south film industry. Apparently, she received a lot of offers to work in Bollywood, but she rejected for one or the other reason. She was even offered a special number in Rohit Shetty‘s Chennai Express but she turned down for two reasons.

Rohit Shetty’s 2013 film Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a blockbuster. The film even surpasses 3 Idiots and went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide that year.

Many actors and actress dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan. And at that time Chennai Express was creating a lot of buzzes in Mumbai-media as well as in South media. Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but also throughout the world. Many of her fans want her to rule Bollywood as well. When the south actress turned down the project many were surprised as many thought who would miss a chance to share the screen space with King Khan. It turns out she had two reasons to turn down the offer.

Nayanthara was unwilling to do a special number. Moreover, the song was being choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of her ex-boyfriend Prabhu Deva. Speculations also indicated that she was uncomfortable working with Sundaram. So she politely rejected the offer, as per IBTimes.

Following this, Priyamani was approached for the song ‘1 2 3 4’. The special number went to become a superhit.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara who is currently dating filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. The filmmaker even shared pictures of them getting their jab at the hospital. He also urged his followers to get vaccinated against the Covid-19.

What do you think about Nayanthara’ decision to turn down a chance to share a screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know in the comments.

