Salman Khan recently won millions of hearts with his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But now that it released and everyone already saw it, fans are eagerly waiting for another treat that is Tiger 3. Unfortunately, this film has been facing quite a few roadblocks in the shooting. Initially, the shooting came to a halt due to COVID and later, the actress of the movie Katrina Kaif tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly the film has suffered another roadblock, and the reason is non-other than the recent Tauktae cyclone that created havoc in Mumbai. Read further for more details.

According to the latest reports in Spotboye, the set of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which was situated in Mumbai’s film city, is slightly impacted due to the cyclone. A source close to the set revealed that the set-up which is impacted was built along the lines of Dubai Market. This was created at SRPF ground Goregaon for the stint.

“The outdoor set-ups of Tiger 3 and Junaid Khan’s Maharaja [tentatively titled], which was built in Marol, have been slightly impacted.” Meanwhile, BN Tiwari, president, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), was quoted saying by the portal, “Film City, which is largely a green belt, has suffered the most. Thankfully, shoots were suspended in the city, so there has only been damage to property and no loss of lives. That said, there has been mass-scale destruction of sets.”

As reported earlier, the makers of this Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer followed all the protocols and diligently sanitised the sets and equipment to stay safe.

Tiger 3 is going to be the next instalment in Salman Khan’s hit franchise that started with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films had Salman and Katrina in the lead, and their chemistry managed to woo one and all.

