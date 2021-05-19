The release calendar in Bollywood has been going vacant for months, with only a few hitting the shores that too in tight circumstances. Amid all of this, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai chose the new hybrid released format and that turned out to be fruitful for the film. Looking at the status seems like Zee Studios is now opting for more films to release in the pattern and they include Maidaan and Antim.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s upcoming movie is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. On the other hand, Maidaan that stars Ajay Devgn is a period sports drama that is being helmed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma. Seems like Zee Studios is in talks with both to have a hybrid release. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Talking about Antim and Maidaan, a source in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama said, “The industry has now realized that if a film stars a big name, then a simultaneous release in cinemas and on a platform like ZeePlex can be an interesting proposition. Hence, Zee’s top honchos wasted no time and have already approached around 4-5 highly awaited biggies. The makers are in talks with Zee and this shows how widely ZeePlex has got acceptance.” The source, however, refused to divulge the names of these films.

Meanwhile, the insider also says that films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 might also opt for the hybrid format. “It is quite possible that makers of Sooryavanshi and ‘83 are in talks. Both these films have been delayed by more than a year. Also, Antim: The Final Truth reportedly will take the hybrid release route. Meanwhile, Maidaan is a film of Zee Studios and it will be in contention. Apart from these, a couple of big-budgeted South films might also be interested.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Virat Kohli Once Went On A Blind Date & Ran Away In 5 Minutes! Here’s The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube