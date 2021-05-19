Actors in auditions enacting characters played by other actors is not a new phenomenon. Many female actors have made the cut playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Geet. But did you know actor Gautam Gulati enacted a scene from The Dark Knight to get his part in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and convince Prabhudheva? The actor has himself revealed the same in an interview.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was one of the most awaited films in the country, and hit shores on Eid 2021. Apart from Salman, the highlight of the film was also its antagonists, 3 of them. Gautam Gulati was one alongside Randeep Hooda and Arjun Kanungo. The Bigg Boss fame has now opened up on cracking the audition for the film, and how and why he enacted a Heath Ledger scene. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Gautam Gulati, while talking about Radhe, said Prabhudheva, the director of the film, had no faith in him. He said that that the Rowdy Rathore fame found the actor to be a bit too chocolaty for the role. “Prabhu sir didn’t have faith in me initially when he took a first look at me. I had long hair at the time and he found me to have a little too much chocolaty look. In his own style, Prabhu sir said, “Gautam…Chocolaty…Villain…How?” Gulati recalled talking to SpotBoyE.

To convince Prabhudheva that he can play the bad guy, Gautam Gulati performed a 5 minute Heath Ledger scene as Joker from The Dark Night and the director couldn’t believe he did that.

Gautam Gulati said, “I did a five-minute act of Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight in front of Prabhu sir’s assistant director. They wanted to see my villainous side as they found me too chocolaty and it was a challenge for me. So, I did that act and said Heath Ledger’s dialogues and after seeing that, Prabhu sir’s reaction was of surprise. He couldn’t believe it if I had done that myself. After that, Salman sir suggested my hair cut for the film, we started working on my look and work on the film started.”

