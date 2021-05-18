Tamannaah Bhatia plays an ethical hacker in the upcoming series “November Story”. The actress says the two things she was looking for on the digital platform were relatable scripts and a strong character.

“The two things that I was looking for in a web series were a relatable script and a strong character that would pique audience interest,” Tamannaah said.

Speaking about her experience of working with debutant director Ram Subramanian, the actor added: “When Ram Subramanian approached me with the script of November Story, not only did it align with these two parameters, but the holistic vision he embodied for a series as complex as this, was extremely admirable. His well-rounded vision along with his impressive storytelling skills got me to sign November Story.”

A seven-episode whodunit, “November Story” also includes Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others. The show releases on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Tamannaah Bhatia previously said, “November Story equipped me with the flair to explore novel creative nuances. The script, the storyline and Ram Subramanian’s direction to a great extent leveraged my on-screen depiction of Anuradha, a young ethical hacker who rises to the occasion when it comes to saving her father from being punished for murder.”

“During the first week of the shoot, we refashioned certain scenes because the team wasn’t satisfied with how the character was shaping up,” Tamannaah recalled.

Tamannaah feels happy when the audience resonates with her roles. “I always find great joy when fans resonate strongly with my reel characters, which is why I pay great attention to the finer details. I believe that these nuances — from the styling to the dialogues — have helped bring Anuradha’s character to life in just the manner that we desired,” she said.

