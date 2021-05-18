Vishwanath Patekar, better known by his stage name Nana Patekar, was a rage during the 90s era. The actor has a number of momentous performances during that era. Just like his roles, his personal life too was talk of the town. His affair with Manisha Koirala also became the talk of the town.

It was in 1996 when Nana and Manisha came closer while shooting for their film Agni Sakshi. At that, the Nepali beauty was just out of a relationship with actor Vivek Mushran. And she couldn’t resist Nana’s ominous charisma. The two dated secretly as they started filming for the film.

After the release of Agni Sakshi, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala once again shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi, which also released the same year. News about their off-screen chemistry began to spread like wildfire. As per Bollywood Shaadis, Manisha’s neighbours claimed that Nana was also spotted many times leaving her house early in the morning. To which Nana during an interview retorted, “She often visited my mother and son and they received her with affection.”

Nana and Manisha are both known to be hot-headed and were often found fighting on several occasions. At this time Nana was also living separately from his wife but he couldn’t settle with Manisha for a marriage. Rumours were also rife that he was also involved with actress Ayesha Jhulka.

As per the report, Manisha Koirala spotted Nana and Ayesha Jhulka in a closed room in an intimate moment, which created a rift between Manisha and Nana Patekar. The Dil Se actress also had some harsh words for Ayesha Jhulka but it didn’t seem to affect Nana.

Nana Patekar never went to mend his relationship with Manisha following the incident, and she moved on in her life. However, during an interview with Filmfare later, the veteran actor opened up about how much he misses Manisha. He said, “She is the most sensitive actress around. She is like a Kasturi Hiran, she still needs to realise that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that’s more than enough. I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she’s doing to herself. Maybe I don’t have anything to say about her today! A break-up is a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can’t describe the pain I went through. Please, let’s not talk about this. I miss Manisha!”

It looks like Nana was very much affected by the break-up with Manisha Koirala.

