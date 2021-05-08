The world will remember 2020 for various terrible reasons, but Shah Rukh Khan fans will undoubtedly recall it as the year when the question of “Which is SRK’s next film?” broke the internet. He was linked with every possible director in B’town, and no one could predict it accurately.

From Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee to Aditya Chopra, he was rumoured to be working in every significant director’s film. Even before that, back in 2017, there was an exciting report of King Khan’s collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It’s back in the news, and there are some fresh reports regarding it that might get Shah Rukh fans excited. Though it’s been over two decades for the combo of Shah & Bhansali, they last united for Devdas, many fans are waiting to witness the magic spell the duo could cast today.

The movie in question is reportedly titled ‘Izhaar’, which is a romantic saga by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which he wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan. In a Bollywood Hungama report, “Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It’s a love story revolving around this couple – an Indian man and a Norwegian girl.”

It also adds, “It’s based on the real-life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK’s persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh Khan green lights it this time around.”

We cannot wait to see him in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. The film serves as a comeback for the superstar who has been on a sabbatical for three years since his last release Zero, which Anand L Rai directed.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will see John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in essential roles. John will play the role of antagonist in the movie. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in the film.

Fans are eager to see both the superstar on-screen together for a long time. The film recently went on the floor, but due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government, the shoot has been on halt indefinitely.

What do you guys think? Share in the comments section below.

