If there’s one show that we really miss from our childhood is Takeshi’s Castle. And the main reason behind us missing this iconic show is because of Jaaved Jaaferi’s voiceover. His commentary was funnier than the people performing stunts on the show. Well, guess what; he’s back with a new show on Netflix called ‘Lava Ka Dhaava’ and we can’t wait to see him doing his crazy commentary all over again!

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan came up with a show titled ‘Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout’ which consisted of 15 episodes and failed because of Takeshi’s castle’s super success.

Jaaved Jaaferi ruled television with Takeshi’s castle and was asked to comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s similar-format show Zor Ka Jhatka. He had reacted to the reports that despite all the similarities, it won’t be able to ‘kill the success’ of other shows.

Talking about the same with DNA, Jaaved Jaaferi said, “The players were all Indian while those on my show were of some other nationality. Also, I think it would be wrong to blame the host of the show when a show doesn’t do well. It wasn’t Shah Rukh’s fault if the game show didn’t do well. There might be a host of other reasons for it. I think it was a popular show on the channel already and the magnitude of the show is quite less than what Zor Ka Jhatka was, there the players were all Indian.”

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand revealed in 2011 that he signed the show because of the short commitment thing and because he needed the money to invest in his passion project Ra.One.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about his return with season 2 of Zor Ka Jhatka, SRK said, “I haven’t been offered anything like that. In fact, I decided to anchor the previous season because I needed money. I had told Sameer Nair, my friend and the head honcho of the channel, that I was in need. He had that show which needed 12 days of my time in January. I didn’t have to fly out or make any extra effort. It would be shot at Yash Raj. Needs met and I earned about ₹40 crore out of it, which was straight away invested in RA.One.”

