We all have seen Sunil Grover making fun of others on stage and making us laugh our hearts out, and entertaining us time and again. He is one of the best stand-up comedians, and we have all witnessed his creativity and excellence in comedy. But did you know there was a time when comedian Varun Grover made fun of the star comedian and compared him to Indira Gandhi?

Yes! You heard that right. Varun compared Sunil’s looks to that of Indira Gandhi, and we cannot agree with him more. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Remember Sunil Grover playing the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show? Well, his short bob grey hairdo may have made us laugh a lot then until stand-up comedian Varun Grover compared it with Indira Gandhi’s hairstyle. And hell yea! Their hairstyle looks strikingly similar.

Did this thought ever cross your mind before that Sunil Grover looked like Indira Gandhi in his Dr Mashoor Gulati avatar? Well, it certainly didn’t cross our minds to be true.

Varun was talking about Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi. He questioned that what is her political experience and USP? Then he answered it himself by saying that it is only the fact that she looks like Indira Gandhi. After this, he jumped on to say, that so what? Even Sunil looks like her.

The moment audience was made to see a collage of Sunil Grover’s look as Dr Mashoor Gulati & Indira Gandhi’s look, there was a loud noise of laughter.

Well, this throwback video has really got us to miss Sunil and Kapil’s Jodi in The Kapil Sharma Show. What madness it used to be! Dunno, when are we gonna see these two powerhouses together on our screens again?

Anyway, do you also think that Sunil Grover’s Dr Mashoor Gulati look is similar to that of Indira Gandhi? Check out the stand-up act of Varun Grover below:

