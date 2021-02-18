The Kapil Sharma Show has only witnessed an upward graph over the years. With members like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh – there’s nothing but the surety of cracking up. But one person who’s been missing from the frames for a while now is Sunil Grover. The comedian quit the show back in 2017.

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been working as a producer of the comedy show ever since it switched to Sony TV. The superstar has multiple times tried to be a peacemaker but his efforts only seem to have gone in vain.

Recently, rumours were rife that Sunil and Kapil are finally reuniting. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the host was busy in his personal life as he welcomed 2nd child with wife Ginni Chatrath. With a new season, could Sunil Grover make his comeback too?

A source close to Indian Express says, “Everyone close to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has tried in many ways to get them to call it a truce. Be it Salman Khan or their teammates — everyone feels that they should get back together. However, the two, who now are cordial with each other, feel that they should maintain their mutual respect. Working together again might spoil things between them.”

Another entertainment portal even claimed it to be an attempt to restrict the buzz around Sunil’s performance in Tandav. A source close to Times Of India said, “It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about The Kapil Sharma show.”

The report also stated that Sunil has not received any call from Salman Khan. “Grover has not received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to the show,” continued their source.

Truth? Only time will tell.

