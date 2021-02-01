The Kapil Sharma Show has been enjoying a successful run since years now! Be it the normal times or the pandemic, the cast and crew have always managed to bring a smile on our faces. From Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek to Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, fans love them all. But one person who they still miss is Sunil Grover aka Gutthi!

There was a different kind of craze that Sunil built with the comedy show. He has played Gutthi as well as Dr Mashoor Gulati. One cannot deny the fact that he nailed everything he portrayed! There remained certain issues that created a rift between the Bharat actor and Kapil. Ever since they maintain a cordial relationship but stay away from a reunion.

Do you remember the time when Sunil Grover first left The Kapil Sharma Show? Talking about the same, Kapil had claimed that his co-star must have been provoked to do so. Just not that, the host maintained that he provides the best surrounding for all his cast members.

Talking about Sunil Grover’s exit, Kapil Sharma had told Times Of India, “All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He’s my senior. I’ve the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone. In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him.”

There have been multiple rumours around the tiff between Sunil and Kapil. Some suggest that the host refrained from promoting Grover’s film on the show. Other suggest that Sunil was demanding a bigger paycheck owing to his popularity!

Do you want to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunite? We certainly would love that!

