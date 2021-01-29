Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in our country. Every weekend we see him coming with his show The Kapil Sharma Show to entertain us and our families. With a great fan following comes a great bank account and with that comes great income tax too. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

Kapil has been a part of the industry for quite a long time now. From starting off with The Laughter Challenge to bagging his own show and running it with a charm all these years, he definitely has come a long way.

Advertisement

The comedian is one of the highest-paid television actors in the industry. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma takes home a hefty cheque of Rs 60-80 lakhs per episode. Yes, we aren’t kidding! Now, with that kind of income, can y’all imagine his bank balance? Whoa, HUGE. But totally worth it, the 39-year-old has worked really hard to achieve his dreams.

During one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host revealed the income tax that he pays to the government and can you guess? The comedian pays a bomb AF tax of Rs 15 crores. No kidding there!

That’s more than many of us are earning in a year. Haha!

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show is temporarily going off-air. Yesterday, the comedian asked his fans to ask questions using #AskKapil and one of the fans happened to ask him the reason behind the show going off-air.

The Twitter user asked, “@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil”. Replying to the same, Kapil wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.

Isn’t that exciting? Ananya is going to get a sibling soon. Yay!

Congratulations Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rebel Wilson: “Now That I’m In Good Shape, People Offer To Carry My Groceries, Hold Doors”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube