Sona Mohapatra has never minced her words when it comes to voicing her opinion for women rights. In the most recent turn of event, when the singer was talking about a #MeToo accused, she did have a bold take. But while her opinion was being praised, a Twitterati decided to refer to Bollywood actor Preity Zinta‘s 2018 comment that had stirred controversy. Reacting to the same, Sona called Preity ‘silly’, ‘dim-witted’ and a ‘minion of patriarchy.’ Below is all you need to know about the same and what the singer exactly has to say.

Sona Mohapatra, for the unversed, was reacting on the recent development in the MJ Akbar #MeToo row. Akbar has been accused of misconduct by multiple women and is one of the prime faces of predators in the movement in India. While reacting to the same, a user allegedly reminded Mohapatra of Preity Zinta’s comment.

Reacting to the MJ Akbar development, Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Are all the other women who have come forward to give their statements regarding the reprehensible behaviour of Mr MJ Akbar also lying? Why would they? Some laddoos coming their way going through the harrowing process of dealing with this nebulous aspect of the lopsided power play?”

Amid many comments that were praising, debating and well trolling too, was one that read, “Let the court speak up … Sweetoo sweeto can’t be metoo metoo after break up by man.” Sona Mohapatra allegedly claimed that the words sweeto metoo were picked from Preity Zinta’s popular 2018 interview.

Reacting to the same Sona wrote, “This disgusting line was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly, dim-witted, minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year. The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence.”

This disgusting line 👇🏾 was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly,dim-witted,minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year.The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence. 🤮 https://t.co/qKVnrVnEP5 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 27, 2021

To brush up your memory, Preity Zinta in an interview with Bollywood Hungama back in 2018, was asked if she has faced workplace harassment. Answering the same, she said, “No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least then, I would have had an answer to tell you… No and that’s what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated. Aaj ki sweetu, kal ki metoo ho sakti hai, haha.”

