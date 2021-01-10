Hrithik Roshan is a superstar and there’s no denying that. The actor has come a long way in his career. He created a huge fan base with his Bollywood debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The craze continues till date and the biggest example of it is the blockbuster War. But did you know he was paid even lesser than Preity Zinta in his second film, Mission Kashmir?

Advertisement

A lot of bets were placed on Mission Kashmir. The film was initially planned with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. However, the duo dropped out in order to be a part of Mohabbatein. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra then decided to take a risk and finally rope Hrithik for the project. Sanjay Dutt was cast as the other lead.

Advertisement

Suketu Mehta in his 2004 book Maximum City revealed all the details hidden behind the curtains. He revealed that Hrithik Roshan was paid 4 lakhs lesser than Preity Zinta, who played the female lead. “If Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik’s debut film, flopped when it released, so, in all probability, will Mission Kashmir,” the writer elaborated the situation.

And well, we all know what happened with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Looking at the craze and the buzz, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was quick to make an alteration in the script. He brought Hrithik Roshan in the forefront and gave him all the limelight. The writer Suketu was now asked to write a “truly heroic climax for Hrithik, in which he, not Sanjay Dutt, took centre stage.”

Vidhu also dressed Hrithik in tank tops. He said, “I want something that shows the most skin. They thought there was skin in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, we’ll have much more.”

Hrithik Roshan was paid 11 lakhs for Mission Kashmir but for all his following projects, the actor raised his fee to 2 crores! “I can’t sleep, I am delirious,” the actor himself revealed to Suketu.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Anurag Basu (Ludo) To Meghna Gulzar (Chhappaak), Vote For The Best Director



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube