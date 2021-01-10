Deepika Padukone has garnered some massive fan base with her pairing with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Whether it’s any of the above duos coming on screen, fans cannot keep calm. However, one collaboration that DP fans have been craving is with Hrithik Roshan. Well looks like it is finally happening, and War director Siddharth Anand is to be thanked for it. Read on for details.

It is not hidden that Deepika and Hrithik always wanted to do a film together. The duo previously did a stint with the ‘Death by chocolate cake’ and their chemistry was unmissable! They have been approached with projects multiple times in the past. But it was that ‘perfect’ script that they were awaiting. They’ve finally found one in ‘Fighter.’

As per recent reports, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Fighter. It is planned to be a grand action film and will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The most exciting part remains that DP along with HR will be seen doing some massive action sequences.

The details regarding Deepika Padukone’s character has been kept under the wraps, while information on Hrithik is already out! A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals it all as, “While Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an air force officer, the role of Deepika has been kept under wraps. But both are expected to do loads of action in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December 2021.”

As Hrithik celebrates his 47th birthday, it is being said that the makers are planning to announce Fighter today, as a special announcement. Many wouldn’t know but Siddharth Anand had initially planned War with the title Fighter. And now he’s finally going ahead with it, though in another film. Isn’t it interesting?

Are you excited to finally see Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone in a movie together? We certainly can’t wait!

