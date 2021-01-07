A while ago, Deepika Padukone turned 35 and celebrated it with her husband and friends from all across the industry. Hrithik Roshan also took to his Twitter to wish the Padmaavat actress and replying to him today, DP hinted at a new collaboration with the War actor. Read to know more.

Advertisement

Hrithik tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always 🌻”

Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always 🌻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 5, 2021

That’s one beautiful wish. Replying to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone tweeted, “Thank You so much HR!♥ Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days…!🍰🍾🥂@iHrithik”

Thank You so much HR!❤️ Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days…!🍰🍾🥂@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

While some fans are hoping that the actress is hinting at a film announcement together, others are saying that the celebration is for Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, which is also just a few days apart, on January 10th. His fans are super excited for that day and have already begun the countdown.

However, each time Hrithik and Deepika Padukone’s names come together, fans start rooting for them to collaborate for a film. Well, if that becomes a reality, it’s going to be the best news of the year.

With both being such talented and good looking people, we understand why there’s so much excitement around them as a pair.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan wasn’t spotted at Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday party. Celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday were spotted at the venue.

A while ago, DP had gone with her family and husband Ranveer Singh to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year’s and that’s where Ranbir and Alia were also celebrating their New Year’s. They met coincidentally but shared some lovely pics together from their visit to the wildlife reserve.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone hinting at a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan? Tell us your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Announces ‘Thank God’ With Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh, All Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube