Rhea Chakraborty went through a media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. From the paparazzi storming her house to bothering her close ones, it was a tough time. Now, the actress plans to bounce back to Bollywood soon. Her next release is Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery.

Chehre also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Director Rumi has always been there for Rhea during her tough phase. He even recently revealed about his meeting with the actress and how she’s still in trauma.

In the latest interview, Rumi Jaffery has said that Rhea Chakraborty deserves a fair trial. “People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary [to give its verdict]. Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then,” he said to Hindustan Times.

Rumi Jaffery also called Rhea Chakraborty a talented actress and said she’ll bounce back soon. He added, “I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artist and will be ready to bounce back.”

Earlier Rumi had revealed about his meeting with Rhea after she came out of the custodial jail. The filmmaker mentioned that the actress was silent and didn’t speak much during the entire meeting.

Meanwhile, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh arrived at Mumbai for the physical hearing last evening. The hearing is in the case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput.

