Rhea Chakraborty has gone through the worst phase of her life in 2020. The actress lost her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput who hanged himself to death. She then went through a media trial, which was followed by an investigation by NCB. Found involved in drugs, Rhea along with her brother Showik were sent to judicial custody.

A few days back, the Chakraborty parents were papped house hunting in Khar. As per reports, the family is searching for a new apartment to move to. It was not the first, rather the third time that they were pictured by the media as they continued their search. Yesterday, in a rare sighting, Rhea was seen joining the hunt too.

In a viral video, Rhea Chakraborty could be seen coming out of an apartment. She wore a pink sweatshirt with ‘Love is Power’ written over it. The Jalebi actress paired it with black jeggings and a black side bag. Loose tresses with a floral face mask completed her look. Accompanying her was brother Showik.

As the paparazzi greets Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, the actress could later be heard saying, “Now please don’t follow us.” She then sits in her car and moves on.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, director friend Rumi Jaffery recently confirmed that Rhea will soon get back to Bollywood. She will begin work from early next year. Just not that, Rumi also detailed his recent meeting with Rhea.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery shared, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

He added, “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

Sushant Singh Rajput death case is yet to witness its final verdict. CBI is still investigating the case and has not ruled out any angle.

