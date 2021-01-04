Kapil Sharma has emerged as the most successful comedian of today’s times. Every week, there is some big celebrity or the other who graces TKSS and creates headlines over revelations. The latest to the list is Anil Kapoor. The AK vs AK actor has revealed that he offered Kapil films and series numerous times now, but he always ends up rejecting it. Read on to know the entire scoop.

As most know, Kapil was once flooded with Bollywood projects. He made his acting debut with the film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He then continued the streak with Firangi but the film did not do very well at the box office. That slowed down Sharma a little. He is currently working on his debut web series and is reportedly charging a bomb for it.

Anil Kapoor, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, named all the projects that he offered the host. In a viral promo clip, he can be heard saying, “Kitni filmein deta hun mai aapko, kyun mana kar dete hain aap?” The comedian replied, “I love you sir. Anil sir ne mujhe 24 series ke liye bulaya tha.”

Kapil Sharma then revealed that he was working on his show during that time, hence couldn’t say yes. However, Anil Kapoor himself cracked up joking that it was a wise decision to not opt for 24.

The banter continued with the veteran actor revealing that he also offered Kapil projects like Mubbarakan, a film with Priyadarshan (Tezz) amongst others.

Anil also shared that he would now be offered to play The Kapil Sharma Show host’s dad in whatever project they do. Kapil joked that he’s worried that the father would look younger than the son in that case.

Check out the entire fun video below:

Would you like to see Kapil and Anil Kapoor in a project together? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

