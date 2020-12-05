Once upon a time Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were best of friends. But suddenly it all went downhill between the two after they got into a huge professional argument. Their fight was also the talk of Tinseltown.

It was reported that Kapil assaulted Sunil physically and verbally and hence he decided to quit his show and end their friendship.

Giving the clarification about the incident on his Facebook account regarding Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma wrote, “I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai.”

After their fallout and Kapil Sharma’s downfall, the show went off the air. Later, reports of the comedian coming up with a new show started making the headlines and he, in fact, accused Sunil of lying publically.

Sunil Grover was asked during a media interaction if he has been approached for Kapil Sharma’s new show titled ‘Family Time With Kapil’ and he refused, saying ‘No’. Later, in a tweet Firangi actor revealed that he has called Sunil ‘More than 100 times’ and he’s lying about it.

The assault took place between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover while they were flying to Melbourne and the incident took place in a flight. A source close to the media revealed that, “Sunil is numbed by the way Kapil assaulted him during a flight from Melbourne, where they did a stage show. He was merely trying to calm down Kapil, who was drunk and hurling abuses at another team member, Chandan (Prabhakar).”

The same report further revealed, “A female passenger asked Kapil to keep quiet, so Sunil told him, ‘Paaji tussi gaali mat do’. But, this angered Kapil further and he started abusing him. Sunil also lost his temper but was stopped by the other members of the team. He then walked to the economy class but Kapil followed him and hit him.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Do y’all justify Kapil Sharma’s reaction to Sunil Grover? Tell us in the comments below.

