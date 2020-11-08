Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has started shooting for a situational crime comedy web series slated for an April release next year.

Advertisement

Titled “Sunflower”, the series is written helmed by “Queen” director Vikas Bahl and features Sunil in the lead role. The series is co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.

Advertisement

“The conceptualisation of the web series is extremely top notch. Mixing crime with comedy is an exciting genre to work with,” said Sunil Grover.

“The characters are the most interesting part in the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure. As the name suggests, the roller-coaster ride will revolve around the housing society named Sunflower. We start shooting for the series today and I am looking forward to being back on set,” Sunil Grover added, about working in the Zee5 Original series.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin Officially In A Relationship? Vikas Gupta Drops Hints!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube