Milind Soman has grabbed all the unwanted attention for his latest naked picture on the beach. While we saw the Goa Police filing a complaint against the actor of promoting obscenity, today his friend and actor Shekhar Suman has reacted on the same. Shekhar feels that Soman is comfortable in shedding clothes, and n*dity is not a problem for him. Read on to more about the same.

If you are unaware, Milind Soman on his birthday put up a picture of him running on a beach in Goa. The catch point here was the fact that he was naked in the picture. The actor will get appreciation in the beginning and in no time was at a receiving end of criticism. A complaint was also lodged against him.

Talking about the same is Shekhar Suman now feels that Milind Soman should not apologise for anything. He said, “Milind is very comfortable with his body. N*dity is not an issue for him at all. Being without clothes is as natural to him as eating, sleeping or breathing. Why would he apologise for something that is natural to him?”

Meanwhile, Milind Soman’s n*ked picture surfaced just after Poonam Pandey faced heat for a n*ked shoot in Goa. A complaint against her was filed for shooting obscene videos on Chapoli Dam in Goa. Shekhar Suman also reacted to the same and said that it is unfair to compare the two situations.

Shekhar Suman said, “One knows whatever she does for attention. For the other nudity is normal.”

However, Shekhar Suman also feels that the law should be the same for the two. If Poonam Pandey is booked for it, Milind Soman should also face the law. He said that there are better places to strip.

Shekhar Suman said, “If it’s unlawful then I guess the due course of action is justified. And if Poonam Pandey can be booked for the same offence, then why not Milind? There are better places to streak…like your bathroom.”

