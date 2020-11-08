Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood industry right now. The 46-year-old actor has done some incredible work in the Hindi film industry including films like Manjhi, Manto and Raman Raghav to name a few. Lately, he has been making headlines for his separation with wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Aaliya came out and spoke about Nawaz’s extramarital affairs and made some shocking revelations against the actor.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is addressing the separation with wife Aaliya Siddiqui and said, “I genuinely can’t speak about my personal issues here. But yes, I hope that I fulfil all my responsibilities towards my kids, in every way possible. Main apne beti ko pyaar bohut karta hoon. But baki personal life ke baare mein main kuch nahi kehna chahta.”

On being asked about her niece Sasha Siddiqui’s accusation, Nawaz didn’t comment anything on that.

For the unversed, Aaliya decided to file for divorce because of the actor’s extramarital affairs, physical violence and no respect in the marriage. A while ago, while talking to Pinkvilla, Aaliya revealed, “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

What are your views on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement on wife Aaliya Siddiqui and kids? Tell us in the comments below.

