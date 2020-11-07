Actor Vijay Raaz found himself in a controversy when a set member on the film Sherni filed a complaint against him of harassment. The actor was arrested and later was released on bail on the same day. The actor did not return to the sets but flew down to Mumbai. As per the latest updates, Raaz will not be resuming work on the Vidya Balan starrer and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

For the unversed, team Sherni is right now shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh. The said incident occurred in Gondia on the sets. As per reports, Vijay yanked an arm of a crew member in front of 30 people. The member called him out and said he cannot behave like that with a lady.

As per a Bollywood Hungama reports, the makers of Sherni stepped into the matter immediately. They even backed her to file a complaint with the Abundantia Entertainment. Following this, Vijay Raaz also apologised to the woman. However, the female crew member cleared that Raaz did not molest her.

While yesterday we told you how Vijay Raaz flew down to Mumbai after getting bailed out, the report today suggests that he will not resume shoot on Vidya Balan‘s Sherni. The reason is the policy of the production house. Abundantia Entertainment has a zero-tolerance for workplace harassment. Following this, he is not allowed to enter the sets resulting in him not starting work on the film again.

Meanwhile, as per a Mid Day report, a source close to the development said, “Vijay left for Mumbai on Tuesday after he was granted bail. He didn’t even return to the hotel where he had been put up. The production head informed the crew on Wednesday that Vijay won’t be resuming work. The makers will decide on the punitive action against Vijay once the ICC ruling is out. For now, they have their eyes set on completing the shoot by the weekend.”

