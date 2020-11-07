Diwali 2020 is around the corner and while the nation is getting back to normalcy, all eyes are on how Bollywood celebrates the big day. Every year, Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali with all the glory and world watches it. However, this year due to the pandemic situation things don’t look good enough.

Among all Bollywood stars, Diwali bash of Bachchans has also been a highlight since past many years. But as per Abhishek Bachchan, they don’t have any plan to celebrate the festival of lights this year.

The actor who is all set to feature in upcoming Netflix film Ludo opened up about same in an interview with SpotboyE. “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream,”

Abhishek was himself infected by the coronavirus and went through a lot before recovering. Now he is not planning to take any risk. “There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It’s all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best.” he said.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the nepotism debate and comparisons with his dad Amitabh Bachchan. “The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa,” Abhishek said.

“People have to understand that it’s a business. After the first film, if they don’t see anything in you, or that film doesn’t do the numbers, you aren’t going to get your next job. That’s the harsh reality of life,” he added.

