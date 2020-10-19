Ludo Trailer OUT! Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra & Others Thrill-Up ‘CRAZY Genius’ Anurag Basu’s Vision

Anurag Basu’s multi starrer Ludo has been the talk of the town for ages now. The buzz intensified yesterday as the trailer of the film was due. The trailer dropped a few moments ago and seems like we all are up for a crazy ride with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and the ensemble. Scroll down to know more and also do not miss the trailer.

Advertisement

Directed by Basu, Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film was in the making for a long time.

The trailer that dropped today features the ensemble in a crazy and a super thrilling set up. We see a quirky Abhishek Bachchan kidnapping a small girl. There is Rajkummar Rao, who is up for helping his longtime crush. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra are hatching a plan. On the other hand, is Rohit Saraf who we see drying hoards of cash on a frying pan.

Advertisement

Amid all this is the talented Pankaj Tripathi who plays a mafia. Ludo is a story of what happens when these lives intersect. The trailer has intriguing thrills in abundance and laughs just as much as we need. The world is standard Anurag Basu’s vision, colours, vibrant, beautiful locations, wide-angled shots and characters with weird and unique elements to them.

While announcing the Ludo trailer release yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Game shuru hone ke baad toh sabka rang badalta hai. #Ludo trailer out tomorrow.” The film is one of the many projects that faced the wrath of the pandemic. It was set to hit the big screens earlier this year but had to be pushed. The makers finally opted for a digital release, and it is now releasing on Netflix.

Ludo is set to release on Netflix on November 19, 2020. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

How much did you like the Ludo trailer? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, for more updates about this and the Entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Genelia Deshmukh On Her COVID-19 Battle: “No Amount Of Facetime, Digital Immersion Can Kill Loneliness”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube