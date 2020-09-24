After Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur came together in Malang, their Jodi became a hit amongst fans. Everyone loved the fresh pairing and especially their sizzling chemistry. Even though the movie did decent work at the box office, this new Jodi received immense love and popularity. People wanted to see these two once again on the silver screens.

In fact, soon after the success of Malang, director Mohit Suri was all set to cast these two actors in his film Ek Villain 2. The Malang Jodi would’ve been seen with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in this film. Unfortunately, Aditya opted out of the movie due to creative differences. This news had saddened all the fans. But, now we have got fantastic news for you all.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are paired up yet again for another film. Yes! You heard that right. After leaving Ek Villain 2, Adi had signed up a big solo action film. This film is going to be produced by Ahmed Khan. And now looks like, this solo action film will reunite the Malang Jodi once more on the big screens. Isn’t it exciting?

If reports are to be believed, then Disha has already signed the contract for Ahmed Khan. The film is titled Om, and it will be directed by Kapil Tinu Verma. Om is an out and out action film, and if Disha and Aditya’s dates match, the filming may even begin by this yearend.

Well, it was earlier reported by the portal that Tara Sutaria instead of Disha Patani was considered to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om. An insider had revealed, “Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story, but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It all depends on her schedule and the dates that Adi and Ahmed decide to shoot the film on. The film is tentatively titled, Om. It’s a high octane actioner.”

As they say, whatever happens, happens for a good reason. So, Tara not signing the film eventually led to the Malang couples reunion, which we are sure is excellent news for all the fans. How excited are you to see Aditya and Disha again?

