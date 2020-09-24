Post Bell Bottom, Beast Akshay Kumar To Rush To Prithviraj Sets?

We all know that Akshay Kumar was amongst the first few celebs who resumed shooting after the lockdown due to coronavirus was lifted. The Khiladi left for Scotland to shoot for his film Bell Bottom. Well, the actor is unstoppable, and we all know that. He is someone who has more than two releases almost every year. In fact if not for the lockdown, he would have had films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj etc, releasing this year. Indeed, the lockdown has really got all his fans desperate to see their superstar on the big screen.

Well, if you were happy after the announcement of the release date of Laxmmi Bomb, then we have got another good news for you. The actor knows very well that how much his fans have missed him, hence he has decided to shoot non-stop. Continue reading to know about his next project.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar will start the shooting of his upcoming film Prithviraj. Yes! You heard it right. As soon as he wraps up the shooting of Bell Bottom, he will head to Mumbai and dive headlong into the shoot of Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Earlier there were reports that the shooting of the film was postponed due to the pandemic. Later the makers of Prithviraj had to dismantle the outdoor set of the film due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

Well, the latest reports suggest that the director of the film has instructed the team to kick-start the groundwork of the movie so that the film can go on floors in October. That’s right! Prithviraj, based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, will mark the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

The most exciting part is that Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj might lock horns with Salman Khan’s Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Both the films are slated for a Diwali 2021 release. Besides, Khiladi Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, whose release date is yet to be announced after it got pushed. However, he will be seen as a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb, and the film will witness an OTT release.

