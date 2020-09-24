Rhea Chakraborty Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Felt His Sisters Were After His Money!

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to the custodial jail over the involvement in drugs. It all happened during the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Multiple times, the bail plea of the Jalebi actress has been rejected by the court. Her lawyer has now filed a plea in the Bombay High Court as the custody has been extended till 6th October.

The bail plea was earlier scheduled to be heard yesterday (23rd September). However, owing to the heavy rains in Mumbai, the court will be addressing the matter today. Rhea has now made a few new shocking allegations in the court papers.

To begin with, Rhea Chakraborty has mentioned the most expected point – ‘witchhunt.’ Just not that, the actress claims that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to document his life. The idea was to create a different narrative than what people thought about SSR. For the same, flatmate Sidharth Pithani even used to film the couple on multiple occasions. But there’s more.

Rhea Chakraborty claims that Sushant Singh Rajput used to feel that his sisters were only after his money. The Chhichhore actor allegedly called his family to inform about depression. However, when the sisters came to Mumbai in order to take SSR for treatment in Chandigarh, he changed his mind. As per Rhea, it was then that he realized that his family only wanted his money. Owing to the same, he refused the trip.

Furthermore, Rhea claims that Sushant could hear his mother’s voice when no one was around. Yes, you heard that right. The late actor allegedly even informed her about the same in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty has also mentioned in her plea that Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan’s death deeply disturbed Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, he was inspired to battle his depression after reading about Jim Carrey’s journey.

It remains unknown to how all of the above points are going to help Rhea grant a bail. Well, only time will tell if the court favours her in today’s hearing.

Must Read: Meera Chopra Questions Online Sale Of Cannabis Oil Amid The Ongoing Drug Probe In Bollywood



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube