Shahid Kapoor Grabs A MASSIVE 100 Crores Deal With Netflix?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is on a roll. The actor rose back to fame all over with Kabir Singh. The film also starring Kiara Advani, witnessed him as an aggressive lover. Soon after the blockbuster status, the actor was stormed with offers. He decided to go ahead with Nani’s Jersey remake. But there’s no stopping there.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Shahid has signed a massive deal with the streaming giant, Netflix. The association has been signed over multiple projects, which may be a mixture of film and TV series. We saw a lot of Bollywood actor joining the digital race amid the pandemic and Kapoor seems to be the latest to join the bandwagon.

A source close to Pinkvilla reveals it all as “Shahid has been locked for several projects for Netflix. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the digital streaming platform. Shahid will not only make his digital debut with a Netflix film or series but he will also be toplining different projects. One of them happens to be a concept-driven fiction series, details of which are under wraps as of now. He has already signed on the dotted line for the same.”

Amongst many anticipated projects may be the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Guneet Monga is helming the project, who has already approached Shahid Kapoor for the same.

“It will be a mix of films and shows that he has committed to. If the Soorarai Pottru remake happens, it will be only for the web; that’s the plan as of now. Apart from that, Shahid is also doing another action thriller to be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. That also might be direct to OTT film. Although the projects have not been completely locked, Shahid has signed the overall deal and committed to work with Netflix on several projects in the near future,” adds their source.

Well, we’re super excited to see what our Kabir Singh does next. Jersey is surely going to be a success given its subject and the excellent skills of Shahid Kapoor.

What do you want to see SK doing next post-Jersey? Share with us in the comment section below.

