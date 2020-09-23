Telugu star Nani regards his 2019 hit Jersey being remade in Hindi as a compliment. He adds that since the Bollywood version will star Shahid Kapoor, it will reach to a bigger audience.

“The fact that my films are being remade itself is a compliment that they like my work. Somebody is remaking that (because) they loved it, and when it comes to ‘Jersey‘, I am so glad that a story so beautiful will be narrated to a bigger audience,” Nani told IANS.

“When somebody like Shahid is doing it in Hindi so I am sure it will be reaching a bigger audience,” he added.

“They might not know that it is a remake of a Telugu film or they might not know me, but they will watch ‘Jersey‘ and they will witness the story Gowtam (Tinnanuri) wrote. That makes me super happy,” said Nani, whose latest film “V” recently released digitally.

