Actress Kubbra Sait is taking a break from Twitter, and will be back after her “sanity break”.
“Oh dahlin’ Twitter… I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break… well however long it takes,” Kubbra tweeted on Tuesday.
However, Kubbra hasn’t deleted her account on the micro-blogging site.
Reacting to her tweet, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented: “Will miss you though. Good decision.”
Kubbra Sait is known for her powerful performances in the web series “Sacred Games“, “Illegal” and “RejctX“.
