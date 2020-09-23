Actress Kubbra Sait is taking a break from Twitter, and will be back after her “sanity break”.

“Oh dahlin’ Twitter… I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break… well however long it takes,” Kubbra tweeted on Tuesday.

Oh dahlin’ Twitter…

I am taking a hiatus from you.

I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit.

See you post my sanity break… well however long it takes. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 21, 2020

However, Kubbra hasn’t deleted her account on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to her tweet, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented: “Will miss you though. Good decision.”

Kubbra Sait is known for her powerful performances in the web series “Sacred Games“, “Illegal” and “RejctX“.

