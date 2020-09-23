Contrary to Salman Khan’s name getting dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput case, the buzz for his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is refusing to slow down. Even though he missed out on Eid release amidst the pandemic, the superstar is doing everything to make his project bigger and better.

The delay in release is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for those who are waiting for Radhe. The extra time has given a period for brainstorming for Salman and the makers. And after several discussions, the makers are focussing on increasing film’s Pan-India appeal.

As per the report in Filmfare, Salman Khan has hired several actors from Down South to play key roles in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It is learnt that Kaadhal and Kanden Kadhalai fame Tamil actor, Bharath Srinivasan will play an undercover cop. Also, Petta fame Megha Akash is said to be part of the project. Narra Srinu too has been signed by Salman and director Prabhudheva.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who is part of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has begun her preparations in full swing for the next schedule of the film.

A source close to Disha shares, “Even during lockdown Disha was working, she’s been doing readings and preparing herself for when she will get back on the sets for the next shooting schedule for Radhe which will start sometime in October.”

The source further adds, “Apart from preparing for Radhe, Disha has already started shooting for brands and fulfilling commitments which were put on hold due to the pandemic and the lockdown and was also recently spotted shooting for one of her brands.”

As the lockdown has eased a little, the actress has resumed her shoot and recently shared a glimpse on her social media with her army of professionals. Disha has also been following strenuous workout routines to be in her best shape possible for Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

