Deepika Padukone is all over the headlines ever since her name has appeared in the NCB probe. As per reports, the chats that have gone viral on the internet from 2017 are from the day Deepika hosted a party in Mumbai’s high-end restaurant Koko. Now as NCB plans to probe the party and the happenings, pictures from the same has gone viral on the internet. Scroll below to know more and also don’t miss the pictures.

A quick recap, NCB while probing Talent Manager Jaya Saha found some suspicious chats between celebs with initials D and K from October 28, 2017. It was later alleged that D stands for Deepika in those. As per the screenshots that went viral, D is seen asking K for ‘maal’ and being specific about hash and not weed.

In the same chats, K asks D when she/he will be coming at Koko. To which D replies “1130/12ish.”. Now as Twitterati continues criticising Deepika Padukone, her pictures from an October 2017 party at Koko have gone viral. In the images, we can see Deepika and several other celebs walking out of the fancy restaurant towards their cars.

The pictures have Deepika Padukone, who was then gearing up for her magnum opus Padmaavat. They also have Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha who has their film Ittefaq up for release in a month then. Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted walking out. Check the pictures right below.

Deepika Padukone hosted a Halloween Party 28 th October ,2017 Koko Club, Mumbai Drugs freely used in the party . Attendees of the party Deepika Padukone , Sonakshi Sinha , Siddarth Malhotra , Aditya Roy Kapur . pic.twitter.com/u9jPPzAqsM — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) September 22, 2020

In other news, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash who was summoned by the NCB on Tuesday missed coming to the office. The agency confirmed that she has asked for a buffer till September 25. It is also said that the NCB will only summon Deepika if they find the need after probing Karishma.

“She (Prakash) didn’t join (the probe) citing ill health. She has sought exemption till September 25,” said NCB Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra, as per an India.com report.

