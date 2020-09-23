Pooja Bhatt On Battling Alcoholism: “Alcohol Is A Drug & Was My…”

Pooja Bhatt was one of the rare celebrities who never refrains from talking openly about battling alcoholism. Having started drinking at the age of 16 at the age of 45, the actress has decided to stop or she could die.

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter had openly talked about her alcoholism in 2017. She shared about her journey with raging alcoholism and how she opted for a sober way of living. She even spent her Christmas and her birthday without a single peg.

Pooja Bhatt has been quite active on social media. She has recently taken to Instagram and penned an emotional note stating that she will continue to speak about it to help others start their own journey of sobriety.

Having completed three years and nine months of sobriety, she shared a post with a caption, “Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four 🎂🥳 As someone who drank openly,I chose to recover openly.I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others, women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most. I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous’ attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it’s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance, to begin with.”

The national-award-winning actress further added, “Alcohol is a drug, and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and ‘well’ meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to ‘understand’ instead of constantly standing in judgement. When we empathise instead of vilify. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth, in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God! 🙏❤️❤️ #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onedayatatime #onestepatatime👣 #youarenotalone”

What do you think of Pooja Bhatt’s journey from alcoholism to sobriety? Let us know in the comments.

