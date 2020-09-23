Actor Payal Ghosh recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of s*xual misconduct. Amid all the accusations and speculations, the Dev D director has received immense support from his friends in the industry and especially the actresses that have worked with him in the past. The most recent to back the actor is Taapsee Pannu. Read on to know what Taapsee has to say.

Taapsee, in her statement, backed Anurag and dismissed all the allegations against him. The actor has already voiced her support for her Manmarziyaan director, and adding to it is her recent statement. As per Pannu if Kashyap is found guilty in the #MeToo row, she will be the first one to break all ties with him.

Taapsee Pannu as per News18 explained how Anurag Kashyap’s sets are the spot where men and women get the equal space. “His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him,” Pannu said.

As per Taapsee Pannu, the accusations against Anurag Kashyap should be investigated thoroughly without any bias but only questions. In her remark she added, “How will the sanctity of #MeToo movement be sustained if the probe finds nothing conclusive. If he is found guilty, I will be the first one to break all ties with him.”

In her Instagram post supporting Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu had written, “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)”.

For the unversed, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. As per Ghosh, Kashyap stripped naked in front of her and forced himself back in 2014. Ghosh has also filed a complaint. As for Anurag, the filmmaker has dismissed all these accusations calling them false and baseless.

So far the Manmarziyaan director has found support in ex-wives Arti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin. He is also backed by his female leads Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Huma Qureshi, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

