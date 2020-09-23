Shweta Tiwari Hiding Being Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved television beauties. The actress has proved her acting chops with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hum Tum And Them amongst others. She’s currently seen opposite Varun Badola in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Rumours are rife that the actress has tested positive for coronavirus. Below is all the scoop you need.

If one remembers, the last month-end, Shweta shared pictures from the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. It was a mirror selfie from her vanity van. As many as 5 people were assisting Tiwari and helping her with the script as well as makeup. The actress was dressed in a pink traditional attire. “It takes a village to create a character!” she had captioned the video. Co-star Varun Badola could be seen on a video call too.

However, Shweta Tiwari reportedly has been missing from sets from quite a few days. As per recent reports, she had been unwell for a while now. It is rumoured that the actress may have tested positive for coronavirus.

A source close to ETimes TV reveals the same as, “She (Shweta Tiwari) was not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for Covid-19. Thereafter there has been no news.”

However, it is said that the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress has tested positive. But neither Shweta nor the production house has issued any public statement.

“There are rumours that she has tested positive, but she hasn’t issued any statement on this and neither has the production house. So, it’s not very clear,” adds the source.

It is believed that the shooting of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is still going on.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has been active on social media. 3 days ago, she shared an adorable picture of her children – Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Yesterday, she even shared a story of reading Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Story Of The Lost Child’ and tagged it as a ‘Must Read.’

We hope Shweta is safe and sound and clarifies the reports at the earliest!

