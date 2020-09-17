Rajeshwari Sachdev Test COVID-19 Positive, Husband Varun Badola To Get Tested

Television actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The actress, who is known for her performances in shows like Phir Se, Balika Vadhu, Peshwa Bajirao and Dil Hi Toh Hai, also confirmed the news. Reports state she got tested two days after displaying mild symptoms. Read on for more.

The actress recently made a television comeback. She currently essays the role of a Rajasthani housewife, Kusum Kothari, in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak. The show also stars Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil, Nisha Rawal, and others.

As per sources, Rajeshwari Sachdev had mild symptoms for around two days before she got herself tested. The source told ETimes, “Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn’t have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low-grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports, unfortunately, came positive on Wednesday evening.”

Rajeshwari Sachdev’s family members weren’t tested for COVID -19 till a while after her reports came in. The insider said, “Her husband, actor Varun Badola and her son have not been tested yet. They will be tested on Thursday, however, none of them has any symptoms as of now.”

The source went on to say that Varun would skip shooting for a few days. The insider added, “In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes.” This show also stars Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles.

Rajeshwari Sachdev is not the first television actor to test positive with the virus. Actors like Parth Samthaan, Sachin Tyagi, Rajesh Kumar, Sara Khan, Himani Shivpuri, Karam Rajpal, Swati Chitnis and a few more have also tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID-19 results of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Genelia D’Souza also came out positive.

Get well soon Rajeshwari Sachdev.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Memes Are Great Relief Amidst A Lot Of Things Happening Around: Harshita Gaur (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube