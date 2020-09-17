Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a landmark of Indian television and there are several reasons for it. The show is in a run for more than a decade now but the craze is still intact. Not just masses but even Bollywood celebs are a fan of it. And one such B-Town fan is Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan.

SRK has visited the sitcom on several occasions. He has promoted his films like Chennai Express, Dilwale and Happy New Year on the show. Our today’s piece is dedicated to one such auspicious occasion when King Khan had a gala time in Gokuldham Society. But do you know what? It wasn’t that good time for our beloved Jethalal.

Ahead of Happy New Year’s release, Shah Rukh Khan and the team visited the Gokuldham Society for promoting the heist comedy. As Shah Rukh had earlier visited the show for Chennai Express’ promotions, he remembered every member’s name of Gokuldham. Thus, he starts introducing each member to Deepika Padukone during which Jethalal interrupts Khan and acts smart in front of DP. As a reaction to it, SRK ignores Jethalal and continues to talk about other Gokuldham members. Believe us, it’s a hilarious scene to watch.

Take a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah video:

Meanwhile, in the previous article, we spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha’s poetry dedicated to PM Narendra Modi.

It was the occasion of Khaasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2019 when Shailesh Lodha lauded Narendra Modi. He said that the people of India are lucky enough to be blessed by a PM like Narendra Modi, who knows how to answer the enemies. He dedicated few lines to PM by quoting, “Sach Hai, Iraade Hamaare Vidhwansak Nahi Hai Aur Akaaran Yudh Ke Hum Prashansak Nahi Hai…Ahinsak Ke Pujari Hai Hum Lekin Sun Le Duniya Ahinsak Hai Hum, Napunsak Nahi Hai.”

Its English translation states, “It’s a truth, we (the people of India) don’t possess motives of a destroyer and we don’t favour war, we believe in non-violence but that’s doesn’t mean we are impotent.”

Must Read: Rashami Desai Targeted Over Revelations On Disha Salian; To Be Questioned By CBI?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube