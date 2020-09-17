Naagin 5 featuring Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra began with a bang. The reign was then taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Fans weren’t happy initially and backlashed the latter team. And when it comes to comparisons, the cast knows it’s inevitable.

Mohit too has time and again compared to Season 1’s Arjun Bijlani. After a break of almost 3 years, the actor is back on screens. In the latest interview, Sehgal has confessed that he may not have signed Ekta Kapoor’s show had it been the first season. Just not that, he has also reacted to comparisons and how he doesn’t pay heed to it.

In a conversation with TOI, Mohit Sehgal said it was wife Sanaya Irani who persuaded him to sign Naagin 5. “If ‘Naagin’ was offered to me during its first edition, I would have thought twice, wondering how it would shape up. However, by now, everyone knows how it’s made, so I had no apprehensions about exploring the genre. In fact, Sanaya (his wife) was very happy for me. She told me to not think and just take it up,” said the actor.

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani and Mohit Sehgal have worked before in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Talking about the comparisons, the Naagin 5 actor said, “Every season has a different story. Ratings may fluctuate, but besides that, no two seasons can be compared. I don’t pay attention to comparisons because I don’t believe in them. I just want to give my best shot, people are free to like it or not. We can only try to do better if they don’t like us.”

Meanwhile, the Ekta Kapoor’s show has been garnering a lot of limelight. Time and again, the star cast gives a sneak-peek into BTS scenes. Recently, Mohit Sehgal shared a happy picture with his co-stars.

Surbhi Chandna too shared how she turns into a ‘Naagin’ behind the scenes.

