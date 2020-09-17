It is said that the Disha Salian case has now been re-opened. While CBI has interrogated other matters in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, this one seems to be most crucial. Time and again, several people have claimed that there has been a link between both the deaths. TV actress Rashami Desai has now claimed talking to the celebrity manager a day before her death. This has created a whole new stir.

As most of us know, Disha passed away on 8th June. She was partying with fiancé Rohan Rai along with 4-5 other friends. Multiple times, there have been reports of the presence of a big politician at the party. Eyebrows have even raised wondering if Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was a part of the bash too!

Amidst it all, Rashami Desai in a conversation with Republic revealed that she spoke to Disha Salian on 7th June. She allegedly claimed to be her ‘very close friend’ but remained out of touch for 7-8 months prior to that. However, the channel has now termed her statement as ‘inconsistent’ as she refused to comment on Rohan Rai.

Rashami Desai clarified that she no knowledge of the party on the night of Disha Salian’s death. “I think Disha was someone who was very well known in the industry, she has managed many big names. You should ask them what kind of person she was. She was a doll, she was very beautiful and a pure soul and I think the family is also not very comfortable talking about it. I have no idea about the 8th June party. I am being honest, and I was not in touch with her for 7-8 months,” said the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

When asked about Rohan Rai, Rashami said, “I have no comments. I would not like to comment.”

That’s not it. When asked about what she spoke to Disha Salian over the phone, “It (her phone call) has nothing to do with the party. We spoke very normally. We did not speak at length, actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we had made some plans to meet later but then the next day I got the sad news,” Rashami Desai concluded.

It is now being said that the actress may soon be questioned about it all by the CBI. There remains no official confirmation to the same.

