



Kangana Ranaut seems to be literally at a war at this point of time. Recently, it was her social media tiff with Sanjay Raut and Renuka Shahane. After her PoK statement, the BMC sent her notice of illegal construction and demolished her house that she turned into an office. Now, amidst it all, she’s now at loggerheads with actress Urmila Matondkar.

It all began as the Rangeela actress opened up on her stance against Kangana’s latest tweets. Urmila not just slammed her comparison of Mumbai to PoK but also being provided Y security. “Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?” she quipped.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has responded to Urmila Matondkar statements. She began calling the Satya actress a ‘soft-porn actress.’ Not just that, Kangana claimed that her rival has not done a decent role but only sultry ones. If that wasn’t it, she said she felt raped when her house in Mumbai was demolished.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut said, “I saw a very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, she was completely teasing through the interview. Bully faces and making a mockery of my struggles because she thinks I’m doing it all to please BJP to get a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to understand that for me, it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket. Even Urmila is a soft-p*rn star. I know it is very blatant but she’s not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft-p*rns, right? If she can, why can’t I get a ticket?”

In the same interview, Kangana slammed Shiv Sena. She also reveals that she felt like she was raped when her house was demolished. The actress claimed mentioned how her house was completely broken by the time she reached Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut also states that people were celebrating when they got the news of her house being demolished.

