Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has irked many controversies inside the Bollywood film industry. The recent one being about the possible consumption of drugs by some Bollywood celebrities. Well, as we all know, Kangana Ranaut has been on a roll ever since. She has not stopped from passing comments and taking a dig at several Bollywood biggies. The Queen actress has made such bold statements that many from the industry are against her. The latest name to add in this list is that of Urmila Matondkar.

The Rangeela actress was very much offended by Kangana’s comment on Mumbai and Bollywood industry. She was so furious that the actress finally decided to speak up on this matter and give the Panga actress a befitting reply. Continue reading to know what Urmila had to say.

According to reports in Times Of India, Urmila Matondkar said that if Kangana Ranaut wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her home state, Himachal Pradesh. She questioned the Manikarnika actress about the origin of drugs.

Urmila further added that if Ranaut knew about the drug peril in Bollywood, she should have informed the police. She even raised a question on the Y-plus security provided to her by the centre. The Satya actress quizzed, “why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?”

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, she said Mumbai belongs to everyone. As a daughter of the city, she will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. Urmila said that she not only insulted the city but people of the state at large.

Kangana returned to Manali on September 14, after spending 5 days in Mumbai. She came to Mumbai on September 9 after BMC demolished parts of her office in Mumbai, which they said was illegal. Meanwhile, the actress asked for Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC for office demolition.

Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

