Akshay Kumar Announces Laxmmi Bomb For Diwali But What’s Up With Sooryavanshi?

It has been longest since fans have seen Akshay Kumar on the big screen! Never ever in his career of almost 30 years, it has happened that Akshay Kumar hasn’t released any of his films for almost a year. The busiest star of Bollywood is well known for giving 3-4 films every year.

This year due to pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi couldn’t release in April and the same happened with his next films as well. His Laxmmi Bomb, in fact, got scheduled for direct OTT release. It was earlier expected that Sooryavanshi might be first Bollywood film to release on the big screen after lockdown and Diwali was the occasion which everyone thought will be most suitable.

However, it seems the film won’t release any time soon or even this year. I say this because Akshay Kumar today announced Laxmmi Bomb as his Diwali 2020 release.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a teaser of Laxmmi Bomb which tells that the film will directly release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9. Now if Laxmmi Bomb will release on Diwali, there’s no chance of Sooryavanshi making it to cinemas in the same period. Isn’t it?

Optimistically we can expect the film to hit the cinemas on Christmas this year, New Year or in early December. However, the chances of Sooryavanshi releasing before December are way too bleak now.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fresh instalment of his cop universe. The film stars Katrina Kaif opposite him and also features Ajay Devgn as Singham & Ranveer Singh as Simmba.

Laxmmi Bomb, on the other hand, has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The horror-comedy is the remake of Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana and stars Kiara Advani opposite Akshay. Earlier the film was expected to release on Eid this year but got delayed due to pandemic. Akshay Kumar’s other films Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom’s release has also been affected due to pandemic.

