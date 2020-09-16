Padmavaat and Kabir Singh kind of cemented Shahid Kapoor’s position in the industry for years to come now. Though he has been doing many interesting films over the years, but he needed a Kabir Singh for reassuring his place even at the box office. He now has Jersey in his bag (pun intended!), and that looks solid too.

The other half of the story is Shashank Khaitan, director of movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He was supposed to do a film with Varun Dhawan called Mr Lele, but it shelved reportedly because of the script not shaping well. Now, reports state that Shahid Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan are uniting for a film.

A source close to Pinkvilla reports, “Karan and Shahid were planning to do a film together for some time. But they weren’t getting the right script. There was a major talk about Shahid stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bullsara for a film based on Maldives Mission. But now, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan’s next, which is also an action film.”

More on Shahid Kapoor’s next, “It’s titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. The shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year after Shahid wraps up Jersey.”

June marked to be one year of Kabir Singh, and Shahid Kapoor had posted a beautiful note for the same. It read, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me… it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe.”

Now, this is super-exciting for Shahid Kapoor fans! He’s signing some exciting projects post-Padmavaat, and it’s to be seen how does he escalate this at the box office.

