Yesterday, Jaya Bachchan finally broke her silence on the on-going tensions amid the Industry. It all started with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The case is currently being investigated by 3 different government bodies – ED, CBI and the NCB. Amongst different revelations are being made every day, the drug angle has raised eyebrows at Bollywood as a whole. Mukesh Khanna is now putting forth his stand on the matter.

For the unversed, yesterday Mrs. Bachchan was present at the Rajya Sabha. In her statement, Jaya slammed Ravi Kishan for his opinion on Bollywood. She said, ‘jis thaali me khaate hai, usi thaali me ched karte hai.’ This as expected, left the celebrities and netizens divided.

Now, Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna has reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s statement. Without mincing his words, our Bhishma Pitamah has set the records straight. Mukesh has clarified that it is the rule breakers that the public has their eye on.

Mukesh Khanna in an interview with Republic TV said, “Let me tell you one thing, someone very rightly said, ‘Bollywood gutter nahi hai, B’wood me jo gutter hai..’ It makes a difference. Nobody is condemning the whole industry, but one bad fish will spoil the whole lake. If you’ve to find it, you’ll have to search the entire lake, only then can you catch it. Right now it is the question of investigation and if somebody says ‘jis khali me khaate ho, usme ched kyu karte ho?’ Let me tell you, thaali ki baat nahi ho rahi because thali nahi chalni ho gayi hai. We’re not talking about the plate, but what is being served on it.”

That’s not it! Mukesh ever questioned why Jaya Bachchan was making so much noise. “We’re not saying everybody is bad in the industry. They’re saying some are bad and some are good. So, we’re just questioning who is bad and who is good? For that, we need an FBI, narcotics enquiry. Why are you opposing? If you are amongst the good, sit and wait for their instruction. Why are you offering, why are you making noise?” he questioned.

What do you have to say about Mukesh Khanna’s statement? Share with us in the comments section below.

