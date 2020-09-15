Salman Khan Instructed To Appear Before Court On THIS Date

Amid all the bashing in ‘media trial’ of Sushant Singh Rajput & the bumper news of returning with Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan is always making the headlines. The news coming up might bring a bit of tension for ‘Bhai fans’ because he’s been asked to appear before the court this month for Black Buck Hunting and Arms Act case.

Salman recently launched the promo of Bigg Boss 14 and there already have been rumours started to flow around it. He’s set to start the shoot for the show. Now, it’s to be seen whether Salman will appear in the court as instructed, or he’ll put a plea to extend the date further.

A report in Lehrein states, “District and Sessions Court of Jodhpur has asked the actor to appear in court on Sep 28. This order has been given to him under the Black Deer Hunting and Arms Act case. We now have to see if Salman appears in the court or files another plea.”

It was last year in September when Salman Khan was to appear in the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, and he did not make an appearance.

Salman’s advocate Mahesh Bora, back at that time, appealed to the court explaining his busy schedule besides highlighting the recent threats issued on social media against the Bollywood star by SOPU group connected with gangster Lawrence Vishnoi as reasons for the failed appearance.

The court accepted Salman’s plea and gave a further date for the hearing. Another advocate of the superstar, Hastimal Saraswat also moved an application to allow him a breather from attending regular court hearings.

The blackbuck hunting case dates back to 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

