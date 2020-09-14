KRK Demands Ban Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, Says ‘Aa Thoo’ To Ayushmann Khurrana

Yesterday night, Colors TV treated fans with exciting news. Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October. A new promo featuring Salman Khan was released and fans were elated. However, self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is now asking Sushant Singh Rajput fans to ban the controversial show.

It all started when rumours were rife that Sushant took his life owing to favouritism. Reports stated that the actor lost 8-10 films just within a single year. Adding onto the spark was Kangana Ranaut, who brought up the subject of nepotism and favouritism in the Industry. Owing to it all, it is said that Karan Johar has planned to postpone his show, Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar led Koffee With Karan has a set of controversies of its own. Last year, we saw the flak that Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul received over their infamous remarks. What also remains integral is that many complain about the show of inviting only famous stars. Now, KRK states that Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 should be banned as well.

KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “We people won, when we forced producers to not do next season of #coffeewithkaran! Now people have to win again by boycotting #BiggBoss14 to force producers to change host Salman Khan! We ppl can’t give up in front of producers #Colors and #Endemol! We have to win at any cost.”

Well, he didn’t stop there. He even went forward and slammed Ayushmann Khurrana. The Dream Girl actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today, and Kamaal R Khan did not spare him either.

He wrote, “Today is the birthday of #AyushmannKhurrana the biggest supporter of druggist #RheaChakraborty! The guy who didn’t say a single word to support #SushantSingh or #KanganaRanaut or army man who was beaten by Goons. He is the artist of #YRF which banned Sushant. So #AaaThoo on him.”

Check out KRK’s tweets below:

