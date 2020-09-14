Khaali Peeli Song Renamed Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, Twitterati Still Disappointed!

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli called in for trouble with their song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi (now changed). The backlash for using the pop star’s name and being racial led to them changing the name to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. Well, it turns out that the netizens are not very happy with this version either. Read on to know what they have to say this time.
Featuring Ananya and Ishaan, Beyonse Sharma Jayegi came out with the release date announcement. The song while being peppy and upbeat, it received backlash for its alleged racist lyrics. Now as the makers have changed ‘c’ with ‘s’ in Beyonse, the Twitterati feels that nothing has changed, the subtext remains the same.
The Khaali Peeli makers changed the spelling on the thumbnail of the video on YouTube. And it is the screenshot that is going viral.
Commenting on the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow! Changing Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi! What a brilliant move to counter racism”. Another wrote, “The song Beyonce sharma jayegi is now ‘Beyonse Sharma jayegi’. Yet another Adidas becomes ‘Abidas’ in India”.
Catch some reactions below:
Wow! Changing Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi! What a brilliant move to counter racism 👏🏼🙌🏼#BeyonceSharmaJayegi #beyonsesharmajayegi
— Karen Chhaya (@KarenChhaya) September 14, 2020
The song Beyonce sharma jayegi is now ‘Beyonse Sharma jayegi’.
Yet another Adidas becomes ‘Abidas’ in India.#BeyonceSharmaJayegi
— aryan wadehra (@AryanWadehra) September 14, 2020
‘Beyonce sharma jaeigi’ is now
‘Beyonse sharma jaegi’?
I mean?? 😂#BeyonceSharmaJayegi #beyonsesharmajayegi #racism
— Kainat Ali (@Kainat_mufti) September 14, 2020
heights of hypocrisy, few months back #IshaanKhatter uploaded black background picture on Insta #BlackLivesMatter however later comes out with racist song. I condemn all who were part of this song production who didn’t object to the lyrics. #BeyonceSharmaJayegi #bycottbollywood https://t.co/fDy7NU1yPN pic.twitter.com/4vlo97VFbw
— Ridhima Plah (@plah_ridhima) September 14, 2020
First “Beyonce sharma jayegi” then they changed it to “Beyonse sharma jayegi” And now “Duniya sharma jayegi”
Me to song makers:- pic.twitter.com/updevZ52UK
— The troubler (@troubler_06) September 14, 2020
Dear Beyonce,
We are sorry for this. pic.twitter.com/MGZQDoaaiC
— Bunny (@Bunny_I_) September 7, 2020
Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khaali Peeli is set for an October 2 release on Zeeplex.
