Khaali Peeli Song Renamed Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, Twitterati Still Disappointed!

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli called in for trouble with their song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi (now changed). The backlash for using the pop star’s name and being racial led to them changing the name to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi. Well, it turns out that the netizens are not very happy with this version either. Read on to know what they have to say this time.

Featuring Ananya and Ishaan, Beyonse Sharma Jayegi came out with the release date announcement. The song while being peppy and upbeat, it received backlash for its alleged racist lyrics. Now as the makers have changed ‘c’ with ‘s’ in Beyonse, the Twitterati feels that nothing has changed, the subtext remains the same.

The Khaali Peeli makers changed the spelling on the thumbnail of the video on YouTube. And it is the screenshot that is going viral.

Commenting on the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow! Changing Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi to Beyonse Sharma Jayegi! What a brilliant move to counter racism”. Another wrote, “The song Beyonce sharma jayegi is now ‘Beyonse Sharma jayegi’. Yet another Adidas becomes ‘Abidas’ in India”.

Catch some reactions below:

Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khaali Peeli is set for an October 2 release on Zeeplex.

